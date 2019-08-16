Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
Richard Siefford


1953 - 2019
Richard Siefford Obituary
Richard T. Siefford, 66,
passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, in Pueblo. Richard, affectionately known as "Big Rick," was born March 15, 1953, in Pueblo to John and Peggy Siefford. He was employed at the Pueblo County Sheriff's office for over 30 years before his retirement. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fish-ing and farming. He was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his children, Leanna Siefford and Walter Siefford; siblings, John Siefford, Kay McDowell and Karen Ziegler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Richard will lie in state on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Funeral services, 10 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the PAWS for Life Animal
Shelter. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2019
