Richard T. Williams, 86,
- passed away Jan. 11, 2020. Survived by wife of 64 years, Betty Jean (DeSalvo) Williams; children, Ricky T. Williams and Lonna J. Williams (Michael) Stolper; grandchildren, Shea Williams and Sierra J. Williams; brother-in-law, Russell A. DeSalvo and sister-in-law, Carolyn DeSalvo; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph T. "Tom" Williams and Fern (Burrill) Williams; brother, Burrill Williams; sister, Beverley Dwight; brother-in-law, Frank Dwight; in-laws, Russell and Frances (Papish) DeSalvo; and sister-in-law, Rose Marie (DeSalvo) Jennings. Richard worked as a welder at Johnny's Boiler Shop before spending 30 years as welder at CF&I. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin he built in Bonanza, Colo., driving his Jeep on the mountain roads and hunting and fishing with family and longtime friends. Richard was a master craftsman. Known for his tireless work ethic, he always had a project underway. His ability to build, create or repair any object made from wood or metal, from houses to industrial equipment, furniture, machinery and vehicles, was second to none. Richard was a strong, ethical man who loved his wife and family most of all. Scripture service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish, 1145 S Aspen Street, Pueblo, Colo. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery immediately following service. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Department of Urology at Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55909 Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020