- passed away Sept. 16, 2019. Dick was born in Pueblo on Aug. 7, 1933. He attended Centennial High School and proudly entered into the U.S. Marine Corps in Jan. 1951. He attained the rank of staff sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his return to civilian life, he was one of the first recipients of the Helwig Scholarship and used it to attend the University of Colorado where he graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering. He subsequently obtained a master's degree in nuclear engineering from UCLA. Dick worked in the aerospace industry in Los Angeles, Calif. and later in Los Alamos, N.M. His career path included significant time working in Russia while in the employ of American aerospace and computer science companies. Dick was later recruited by Scenic Airlines to work at its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nev. where he rose to the position of vice president, retiring in 2004. Dick was passionate about science and technology and understanding how things worked. He parlayed his intelligence and immense curiosity into many avocations; he became an accomplished amateur photographer and was an avid collector of art and art literature and history. He founded and operated the Carara Art Gallery in Las Vegas and closed it only when he chose to return to Pueblo to assist his elderly mother during the last years of her life. He especially enjoyed his time and his new-found friends and neighbors at the Aberdeen Bluffs condominium complex in Pueblo. Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Allene Borton; step-father, Hugh "Jack" Borton; his baby daughter, Vicky Lynn Thomas; his son, Richard A. "Rick" Thomas Jr.; his grand-daugher, Shawna Thomas; and his brother, David Thomas. He is survived by his son, Randy (Laura) Thomas; daughter, Wendy (Gary) Raso; grandsons, Brett and Bradley (Randi) Mohar and Lucas (Tabitha) Raso; great-grandson, Michael Rosendale; his sister, Linda Shasteen; and by his beloved terrier and constant and faithful companion, "Yogi." Dick's family would like to acknowledge and extend special thanks to his caregiver, Grant Salazar; his physicians, Dr. David Krause and Dr. Ashakiran Sunku; and to the attentive and caring people on the staffs' at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center and the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. In accordance with his express direction, his body has been donated to science. He desired no service but his family has gathered for a private service, shared memories and raised a toast to their dad, granddad, great-granddad and friend, Dick Thomas, rest in peace.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019