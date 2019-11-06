|
Richard "Trent" Thomas,
- 54,
- passed away Oct. 26, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. Richard was born to Jane and the late Jerry Thomas on Aug. 11, 1965. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Janette; children, Tanya, Nicole, Johnnae, Trent; three grandchildren; step-father, Frank; brother Dain. He loved the Broncos, Van Halen and spending time with his family. Richard will be dearly missed by all. Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Pueblo West Baptist Church, 180 E. Croyden Dr., Pueblo West, officiated by Pastor Tedd Mathis.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019