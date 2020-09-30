1/1
Richard Vivoda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Vivoda


Richard Vivoda, 78, pas- sed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Survived by Alice, his loving wife of 57 years; daughters, Stana (Bob) Anderson, Vicky Vivoda and Val (Manny) Ortega; grandchildren, Samantha and Mitchell Ortega; brother, Mark (Ethel) Vivoda; broth-ers-in-law, Tom (Kay) Dorrance; and Charlie (Sharon) Dorrance; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Predeceased by parents, Mark and Stana (Stella) Vivoda; and parents-in-law, Sam and Alice Dorrance. Rich was a graduate of Central High School (1959), Adams State College (BA) and Western State College (MA). He had an extensive 34-year education and administrative career with Pueblo School District 70. He was a former baseball and foot-ball coach at Pueblo County High. He was Principal of South Mesa Elementary for many years before retiring as Principal of Rye Elementary in 1997. He was an athletic standout in high school and col-lege and inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame in 1984; Pueblo Softball Hall of Fame in 2009; and Adams State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He was an avid sportsman, fisherman, golfer and pool player. He enjoyed camping, fishing and gaming in Laughlin and Las Vegas, Nev. His favorite pastime was watching multiple sports on his multiple big screen TVs. He never missed a play! He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be lovingly remembered by all. Many thanks to our special neighbors and friends for their never ending care and assistance. At his request, there will be a private burial service. In memory of Rich, donations may be made directly to Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House, Pueblo. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Imperial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved