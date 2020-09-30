Richard Vivoda
Richard Vivoda, 78, pas- sed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Survived by Alice, his loving wife of 57 years; daughters, Stana (Bob) Anderson, Vicky Vivoda and Val (Manny) Ortega; grandchildren, Samantha and Mitchell Ortega; brother, Mark (Ethel) Vivoda; broth-ers-in-law, Tom (Kay) Dorrance; and Charlie (Sharon) Dorrance; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Predeceased by parents, Mark and Stana (Stella) Vivoda; and parents-in-law, Sam and Alice Dorrance. Rich was a graduate of Central High School (1959), Adams State College (BA) and Western State College (MA). He had an extensive 34-year education and administrative career with Pueblo School District 70. He was a former baseball and foot-ball coach at Pueblo County High. He was Principal of South Mesa Elementary for many years before retiring as Principal of Rye Elementary in 1997. He was an athletic standout in high school and col-lege and inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame in 1984; Pueblo Softball Hall of Fame in 2009; and Adams State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He was an avid sportsman, fisherman, golfer and pool player. He enjoyed camping, fishing and gaming in Laughlin and Las Vegas, Nev. His favorite pastime was watching multiple sports on his multiple big screen TVs. He never missed a play! He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be lovingly remembered by all. Many thanks to our special neighbors and friends for their never ending care and assistance. At his request, there will be a private burial service. In memory of Rich, donations may be made directly to Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House, Pueblo. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
