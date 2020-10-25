Rick Lawrence Townley, 74, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, with his wife by his side at their home in Palm Desert, Calif. Rick is survived by his wife, Meredith; children, Chrissie (Mike) and Jeff (Dan Tuyen); stepdaughter, Sage (David); grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, Ellie, Lila and Rook; brothers, Matthew and Doug; his first wife, Terrye; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Rod (Victoria); and his sister, Gwen (Donnie). Rick was born in Pueblo, Colo. in 1946. He graduated from Central High School in 1964, and the University of Southern Colorado in 1970. Rick enjoyed life to the fullest extent possible. He was a passionate golfer and world traveler, having traveled to dozens of countries for both business and pleasure, and played golf on almost every continent. Rick's ashes will be scattered at some of his favorite golf courses around the world, and a tribute tile in his memory will be created at the Living Desert in Palm Desert, Calif. A small gathering of remembrance will take place in Colorado at a future date. Donations may be made in his name to the Living Desert where he enjoyed spending time with Meredith and their grandchildren at (760)346-5694.



