Riley V. Gust. Born on Oct. 22, 1935, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away in Weslaco, Texas at the age of 84 on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Minion; and his brother, Sterling "Stingy" Gust. He enters the Lord's paradise to be reunited with his ever-loving bride of more than 50 years, Rosa Lee (Depperschmidt) Gust. Riley is survived by his beloved sisters, Mildred Mattingly and Mary Alice May; his sons, Gregory (Kim) and Andrew (Penni); and his daughter, Lu Ann (David) Creager; his grandchildren, Bradly, Michael, Rylee Gust, Amanda (Daniel) Varnau, Patrick Million; and great-grandson, Bentley; dear friend, Joyce Kramer. Riley was a loving, hard working and dedicated father that enjoyed Bingo, hunting, coin collecting, airplane enthusiast, Nascar, Broncos, fishing, RVing, traveling overseas and rooting on his children at various sporting events and activities. He was a Veteran of the USMC and a retiree of the Civil Service System in Logistics at Wright-Patter-son Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. While we all mourn his untimely passing, we will cling to the great memories that he provided throughout his lifetime. Among these memories are the family vacations to Colorado, coaching at NYA, the births of his grandchildren, (most importantly) always being there to listen, joke around, tease, share and give great advice, and many, many more; too numerous to mention here. Riley will be dearly missed by all that loved him and knew him well. Our deepest and most loving thoughts and prayers are with him as he prepares to enter God's kingdom. Love you Dad... may you rest in peace and seek happiness in the house of our Lord. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Pueblo when loved ones can safely gather and share their love of Riley.



