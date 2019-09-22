|
- great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grammy. Rita was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Tohoka, Texas and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2019. Rita and Tom Curtis were married in Morten, Texas on Feb. 6, 1955. During their 65 year marriage, they were blessed with three children, Sharilyn (Keith) Blais, Greg (Kay) Curtis and Dennis Curtis. Rita loved spending time with her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Rita, with her family, lived in the San Luis Valley for 30 years prior to moving to Pueblo in 1994. She was a highly involved member of Majestic Baptist Church and was a lifelong accountant. Rita loved making memories with her family and spending time with her friends. Her beautiful soul, smile and kindness will forever be missed! We love you! A remembrance service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, at Majestic Baptist Church in Pueblo West, Colo. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Majestic Baptist Church Youth Programs or Sangre de Cristo Hospice.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019