Rita Martinez,
89, of Pueblo Colo., passed away July 26, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1931, to Ermelindo and Anna Apodaca. Survived by her children, John (Jeanne) Martinez, Claude Martinez, Richard (Annette) Martinez, Patricia (Bud) Rivas, and Jim Martinez; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-laws, Sally, Mary Lou and Alta Apodaca, Bernie, Mary and Isabel Martinez; brother-in-law, Joe Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude Martinez; her father and mother; brothers, Max, Ben, Nestor, Mike, Delfino, and Hank; sisters, Genevieve, Lupita and Jenny; in-laws, Claude Sr., Josephine, Arthur, Alfred and Steve Martinez. She was a homemaker, devoted mother and grandmother and loved by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her trips to Cripple Creek, Las Vegas, New Mexico and was an avid Notre Dame and Denver Broncos fan. Memorial donations can be made in Rita's name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Viewing will b from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Angelus Chapel. Private services to be held due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com