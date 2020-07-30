1/1
Rita Martinez
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Martinez, 89, of Pueblo Colo., passed away July 26, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1931, to Ermelindo and Anna Apodaca. Survived by her children, John (Jeanne) Martinez, Claude Martinez, Richard (Annette) Martinez, Patricia (Bud) Rivas, and Jim Martinez; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-laws, Sally, Mary Lou and Alta Apodaca, Bernie, Mary and Isabel Martinez; brother-in-law, Joe Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude Martinez; her father and mother; brothers, Max, Ben, Nestor, Mike, Delfino, and Hank; sisters, Genevieve, Lupita and Jenny; in-laws, Claude Sr., Josephine, Arthur, Alfred and Steve Martinez. She was a homemaker, devoted mother and grandmother and loved by numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her trips to Cripple Creek, Las Vegas, New Mexico and was an avid Notre Dame and Denver Broncos fan. Memorial donations can be made in Rita's name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Viewing will b from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Angelus Chapel. Private services to be held due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Angelus Chapel Mortuaries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved