Robert A. Purvis, of
- Beulah, affectionately known as Bob, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. He was born May 29, 1928, to Clifford and Helen Purvis in Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Ill.. After moving to Beulah at a year old and growing up there, he married Faye Atkinson, Aug. 1, 1946, and not too long after, began working in Pueblo at the CF&I where he worked from July of 1947 to April of 1984. Also during this time he and his family owned and operated a dude riding academy from their barnyard and farmed many fields across the Beulah valley for 20-plus years. Bob was a member of the Elks and Eagles, and loved participating in tractor pulls and shows with his antique tractor club. Bob would talk to anyone who would listen and he never met a stranger. He was a legend of his own time and will be very much missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Faye Purvis; son: William (Bill) Purvis; daughter, Deborah Marroney; grandchildren, Jodi (Kelly) Bond, Chad (Krista) Browning, Cari (Brent) Micala, Crystal Bensik, Kindi (Matthew) Medina, Craigin (Scott) Patterson, Cale (Kari) Purvis; great-grandchildren, Wesley (Bonnie), Kelby, Tylor, Cassidy, Shelby, Caleb, Nevaeh, Mathaes, Nalya Fae, Wylie, Peyton, Javi, Evin, Emerson, Lauren, Cayla, Cait, Caleb, Chloe, Colton; great-great-grandchildren, Brandon, Mason and Grant. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 31, Beulah Methodist Church, 5903 Pennsylvania Ave., Beulah, Colo., with a luncheon afterward at the Beulah Community Center. Donations in his memory may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 28, 2020