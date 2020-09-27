1/1
Robert Anthony "Papsy" Calkins
Robert Anthony "Papsy" Calkins, 81, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord Sept. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Herrera; sons, Manuel Calkins and Michael Calkins; parents, Robert (Mary) Calkins; and four siblings. He is survived by his children, Ben Calkins, Roberta (Jaime) Calkins-Mendoza, Danny (Lynn) Calkins; grandchildren, William, Anthony, Danielle, Megan, Daniel Jr., Cameron and Chris; daughter-in-law, Rachael; numerous cousins and a large extended family and friends. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1959-1962. He was an avid Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan. He was a loving father of five children and was a mentor and coach to them as they played in almost every sport. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, by 10 person rotation, please call to schedule a time. Private funeral service with Rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, please join us on livestream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on FaceBook and Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on YouTube. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
