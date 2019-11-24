|
Robert "Jack" Coe went
- home to the Lord on Nov. 21, 2019, to join his beloved wife of 61 years, Nadine. Jack was 92 years old. He was born and raised in La Veta, Colo. He lived in Pueblo thereafter except for his service in the Navy and a brief time in California. He also enjoyed his family ranch near La Veta. Jack had many occupations in his life. He worked at Holmes Hardware; he was a switchman for the Missouri Pacific Railroad; he owned the Veta Cabinet Shop; he was a teacher for West Junior High School in Colorado Springs; and he was a rancher at his Middle Creek Ranch near La Veta. Although he quit school at 17 to join the Navy during WWII, he later received three academic degrees: an associate of arts degree, a bachelor of arts degree and a master's degree in education. He liked to say he was a "Jack of all trades and a master of none." To the contrary, he was a very skilled craftsman, dedicated teacher and hard worker. Jack was an eternal hobbyist. He loved playing and collecting musical instruments, making jewelry, fishing and telling stories to anyone who would listen. He was born to Clifford and Margaret (Gilstrap) Coe. He also loved his wonderful stepmother, Fay Coe, Clifford's second wife. Jack and his beloved wife Nadine (Nuttall) had one child, Robert James Coe, whom they called Kelly. Jack was a devoted husband, father and grandfather beyond belief. Jack is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Linda (Burnham); his grandchildren, Jeremy Coe and daughter-in-law Jennette (Rhodes), Kristhopher Coe and daughter-in-law Kirsten (Lansing); his great-grandchildren, Kinley, Kaelin, Magnolia and Buckley Coe. Services will be at the Mt. View Baptist Church in La Veta, Colo., at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Reception will follow the service. So come help us celebrate Jack's life. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
