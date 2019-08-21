|
Robert M. (Bob) Cordova,
- 70, passed
- away in West-minster ster on July 16, 2019.
- Preceeded in death by parents, Louis and Rose Cordova; and ex-wife, Mela. Survived by daughters, Robyn (Travis) Cordova-Gallardo and their children, Chaz and Devyn; and daughter, Shelly Jacquez and family; brother, Louis (Nor-een) Cordova; nieces, Denise and Darlene; nephews, Jeff and Bryan; plus numerous relatives and friends. Bob was a well-known musician in Pueblo. Cre-mation has taken place. Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 21, 2019