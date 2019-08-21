Home

POWERED BY

Robert Cordova

Add a Memory
Robert Cordova Obituary
Robert M. (Bob) Cordova,
70, passed
away in West-minster ster on July 16, 2019.
Preceeded in death by parents, Louis and Rose Cordova; and ex-wife, Mela. Survived by daughters, Robyn (Travis) Cordova-Gallardo and their children, Chaz and Devyn; and daughter, Shelly Jacquez and family; brother, Louis (Nor-een) Cordova; nieces, Denise and Darlene; nephews, Jeff and Bryan; plus numerous relatives and friends. Bob was a well-known musician in Pueblo. Cre-mation has taken place. Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.