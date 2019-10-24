|
Robert L. Cordova, 63,
- of
- Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip M. Cordova; brother, Wayne Cordova; and daughter, Leona Lynn. Robert is survived by his mother, Mary E. Cordova; son, Robert Lee Jr; daughter, Alicia Renee; sisters, Phyllis Cordova-Garcia and Lisa Robles; best friend, Donna Romero; numerous family and friends. Robert had been a Boy Scout as a youth and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He then had a lifelong career as a welder. Robert was an avid Broncos fan who loved his music and Western movies. He had a good heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Public viewing only, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 24, 2019