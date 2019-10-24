Home

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Romero Chapel

Robert Cordova

Robert Cordova Obituary
Robert L. Cordova, 63,
of
Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip M. Cordova; brother, Wayne Cordova; and daughter, Leona Lynn. Robert is survived by his mother, Mary E. Cordova; son, Robert Lee Jr; daughter, Alicia Renee; sisters, Phyllis Cordova-Garcia and Lisa Robles; best friend, Donna Romero; numerous family and friends. Robert had been a Boy Scout as a youth and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He then had a lifelong career as a welder. Robert was an avid Broncos fan who loved his music and Western movies. He had a good heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Public viewing only, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 24, 2019
