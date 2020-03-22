|
|
Robert David Ferguson,
- 88, was reunited with the love of his life, Norma Jeanne (Eagon) Ferguson, on March 18, 2020. Robert was born May 5, 1931, in Chamois, Mo., to Arthur J. Ferguson and Ruth E. (David) Nevis who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Marie Ferguson; sister, Connie S. Ferguson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Baker; and son-in-law, Ronald Genova.
- He is survived by his brother, Roy Baker; sis-ter, Bonnie (Barry) Augustine; children, Douglas (Sandra) Ferguson, Susan (Jeff) Hartbauer, Debra Genova, Julie Ann (Scott) Stalcer and Judi Ferguson; grandchildren, Vickie Ingram, Tim (Cassie) Hartbauer, Tiffany (Josh) Thomson, Zach Hartbauer, Kayla Stalcer, and Nick (Sammi Macchietto) Stalcer; great-grandchildren, Kenny and Kelly Sloan, Hunter Hartbauer, Jesse and Walker Thomson and Steele Jones; and great-grandson Stalcer due later this spring. Robert attended elementary schools in the Wool-ridge and Chamois, Mo., areas. He graduated from Laura Speed Elliot High School, Boonville, Mo., in 1948. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at the Pueblo Ordinance Depot prior to serving in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951 as a member of the 543rd Ammunition Supply Squadron, K-9 Air Base Pusan, Korea. After returning from Korea, he married Norma on March 11, 1952. Robert was employed at the Pueblo Army Depot from 1952 to 1976. He was recognized for his work at the Depot by being selected as Pardoner of the Month for December 1967. From 1976 to 1993, he was employed at A-1 Rental and Sales. He was a life member of the Missouri Historical Society, the Alumni Association of Laura Speed Elliot High School, the Osage County, Mo., Historical So-ciety, the B24 Aircraft Museum Pueblo, VFW Post 3641 and American Legion Post 2. He was active as a leader for many years with the Boy Scouts, serving the eastside of Pueblo. He enjoyed many interests including history, read-ing and spending time outdoors. Although he spent most of his life in Colorado, he never forgot his boyhood years in Missouri. The family would like to thank Linda Jackson NP and Stephanie at Heritage Med-ical Group and Christine Baugh NP at South-ern Nephrology for his care. Thank you to Melanie, Jean, Sherry and all the wonderful CNAs at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family graveside will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020