Robert J. Gutierrez, 20,
- passed away Dec. 6, 2019. in Pueblo. He was born Jan.7, 1999, to Jamie Romero and Victor Gutierrez, who he leaves to cherish his memory, along with bro-thers, Travis and Victor Gutierrez; daughter, Malia Crespo Gutierrez; grandmothers, Irene (Bob) Martinez and Gloria (Rollie) Romero; sister-in-law, Shanelle Alires; girlfriend, Giovanna Cres-po; niece, Lex Gutierrez; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019