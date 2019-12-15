Home

Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Gutierrez


01/07/1999 - 12/6/2019
Robert Gutierrez Obituary
Robert J. Gutierrez, 20,
passed away Dec. 6, 2019. in Pueblo. He was born Jan.7, 1999, to Jamie Romero and Victor Gutierrez, who he leaves to cherish his memory, along with bro-thers, Travis and Victor Gutierrez; daughter, Malia Crespo Gutierrez; grandmothers, Irene (Bob) Martinez and Gloria (Rollie) Romero; sister-in-law, Shanelle Alires; girlfriend, Giovanna Cres-po; niece, Lex Gutierrez; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
