Robert "Bob" Jaramillo, 87, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. He was the last of the 13 Jaramillo children. Born March 6, 1933, in Fountain, Colo., to Faustin and Eulogia (Martinez) Jaramillo who preceded him in death; along with his beloved wife, Rita (Balderrama) Jaramillo; and son, Rodney Jaramillo. He served in the U.S. Marines where he witnessed an atomic bomb explosion during testing in Yucca Flats Nevada. Bob was a retired mechanic and owned East 2nd Street Garage for 25 years and had many loyal customers on Pueblo's eastside. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and sports. He was the first quarterback of Fountain High School. He enjoyed eating at the center in Avondale and visiting with friends there. He really enjoyed his trips to Cripple Creek and fishing at Lake DeWeese, especially with his buddy Ken. Bob was a faithful member of the St. Therese parish in Vineland, for over 55 years and loved his church family. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family. Bob leaves to cherish his memory his children, Robert P. Jaramillo, Joseph (Christina) Jaramillo and Kenneth (Julie) Jaramillo; four grandchildren, Kate Gray, Lisa Esquibel, Melissa Martinez, Johnny Macias; 16 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Gloria, Lila, Phyllis, Sylvia and Sonny; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. The family wishes to thank the many numerous friends who would stop by and visit dad, before and after he became sick. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sangre de Cristo Hospice who allowed him to get them most out his last few months. Eulogy is at 9:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
