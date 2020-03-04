|
|
Robert John Reid passed
- away March 2, 2020, in
- Pueblo. He was 72. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an equipment operator at the CF&I Steel Mill for many years. He is survived by his children, Karissa (Brad) Larson and Chad Reid; two grandsons; and his sister, Deanna (Don) Studen. Mr. Reid will lie in state from 2 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the mortuary. Graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, March 6, in the Mountain View Cemetery with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 4, 2020