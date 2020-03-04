Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
1315 Acero Avenue
Pueblo, CO
Robert John Reid

Robert John Reid Obituary
Robert John Reid passed
away March 2, 2020, in
Pueblo. He was 72. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an equipment operator at the CF&I Steel Mill for many years. He is survived by his children, Karissa (Brad) Larson and Chad Reid; two grandsons; and his sister, Deanna (Don) Studen. Mr. Reid will lie in state from 2 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the mortuary. Graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, March 6, in the Mountain View Cemetery with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 4, 2020
