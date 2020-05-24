|
Robert E. Kirscht, 87,
- born
- to the union of Joe and Agnes Kirscht on June 18,1932, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; parents, Joe and Agnes Kirscht; and his daughter, Kathy Mower. Rob-ert is survived by his daughter, Karrie (Kip) Cooper; grandchildren, Amanda (John) McCain, Emily Cooper, Kara (Chris) DeJean, Jarod (Darlene) Mower, Trevor Mower; numerous great-grandchildren; his sister, MaryJo Winslow; his brother, David (Laura Bell) Kirscht; numerous nieces and nephews; step-daughter, Karen Houston; daugh-ter-in-law, Karen Mark; numerous stepgrand-chil-dren and great-grand-chil-dren. He retired from the Colorado All State Transportation Company in 2003. He enjoyed attending old truckers reunions and loved fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family. In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be made to either the or to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the Funeral Home office. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020