Robert L Johnson,
age 65, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Robert was born May 11, 1955. Robert is survived by his wife, Ronnie Sue; sister, Sharon (Ben) Builta; brother, Richard Johnson; stepsister, Linda Judd; stepsister, Donna (Buddy) Paine; stepsister, Cynthia (Grant) Judd; stepbrother, Rob (Renee) Davies; and stepbrother, Mike Davies. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Pearline Davies; sister, Debbie Lamb; and brother, Gary Johnson. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.imperialfunerals.com
for the Johnson family