Robert L. "Sonny"
50, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1969. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Cecil I. Baca; grandparents, Manuel and Vivian Lucero, and Gaspar and Delfina Vigil; godfather, Vincent Lucero. He graduated from South High School and was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed wrestling, working on cars, heavy metal, rock and classic music. He was very artistic. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and family who meant the world to him. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Annie Lucero Baca and Robert (Adeline) Shanklin Sr.; children, Robert Lee III and Samantha Shanklin; mother of his children, Danielle Armijo Carter; sister, Roberta (Adam) Walker; nieces and nephew, Alaric, Adrienne, and Ashley Walker; godmother, Adeline Lucero; several aunts, uncles, cousins; four legged buddy, Snowy; and a host of friends and relatives who will miss Sonny dearly. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
- Shanklin Jr.,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 8, 2020