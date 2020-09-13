Robert L. Titman
passed away Sept. 6, 2020, in Pueblo. He was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Aurora, Neb., to Tom and Marian Titman. Bob was the former owner of the Turnpike slot car racing track, a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, an avid fan of the Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies and enjoyed square dancing and traveling with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brother, John; sister, Anna Lee; son-in-law, Stephen W. Brock; and grandson, Brian Brock. His survivors include his daughters, Linda Stiles and Becky Mizel; step children, Peggy Rae (Michael) Torpy and David Brock; grandchildren, Steven L. Brock, Steve Stiles, Max Mizel and Jamie Jones; great-grandchildren, Stephen G. Brock, Baylee Brock, Harmony and Maya Jones; brother, Tom (Gina) Titman and sister- in-law, Cass Brock; as well as several nieces and nephews and other relatives. A video memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at the King of Kings Lutheran Church Face-book page. An in person memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com