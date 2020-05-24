|
Robert "Bob" Eugene
69, our won- derful husband, father, Grampy, brother, uncle, cousin, "Bobito" and friend, passed away May 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob is survived by the love of his life, wife, Sue; his two sons, Dana (Ashley) and Ryan, who are and always have been the pride and joy of his life; grandchildren, Vance, Sawyer and Bella Woods Lan-dreth, Zealand and Porter Sanders, Lyla and Plum Russell, Fern and Simone Hale, Holden and Wesley Croniser; sister, Deborah Landreth; and his brother, William "Bill" Russell, to whom Bob will always and forever be "Bro Daddy." Born in Ventura, Calif., on Jan. 21, 1951, Bob lived in Seattle, Wash., and Redwood City, Calif., but spent most of his adult life in Pueblo, Colo., where he established himself in a career that spanned 35 years, creating important business relationships and friendships that would last a lifetime. Fiercely loyal and protective of those whom he loved, Bob loved God, family and country. Special thanks to our angel, Angela, and to Kimberlina and Melissa of Suncrest Hos-pice. Their caring, loving, and respectful ways guided us all through this sacred and meaningful time in the sweetest possible way. In lieu of food and flowers, a GoFundMe campaign has been up to collect memorial contributions in Bob's honor to be donated to the Dorcy Cancer Center and the Pue-blo County Sheriff's office per his wishes. "Never, ever enough time with those that we love." Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org. https://www.gofundme.com/..
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020