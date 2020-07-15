1/1
Robert Lee Khaler Sr.
09/09/1951 - 06/17/2020
Robert Lee Khaler Sr. "Uncle Bob" Lee Khaler Sr., 69, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1951, in Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary Barton; sister, Mary Middlecamp; in-laws Joe and Ruth Briseno; brothers-in-law, Bob and Alvan Briseno. Survived by his wife, Darlene. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October. Sons, Samuel, Chris (Bonnie), Alvin and Robert Jr.;all of Pueblo; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Maureen, Eileen, Bridgett; brother, Jim Jr.; sisters in-law, Marie (Joe) Montano, Janell (Lucky) Gonzales, Leanna Montano, Lisa (Tim) Roy. Uncle Bob is survived by numerous neph-ews, nieces, and friends. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, going for walks, cooking, and his all-time favorite pastime fixing things and making them work. He will be forever loved and deeply missed. There will be a celebration of his life on July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1635 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 15, 2020.
