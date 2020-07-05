1/1
Robert Lopez
11/30/1934 - 06/27/2020
Robert "Bobby" Lopez

Robert "Bobby" Lopez, 85, of Pueblo, passed away on June 27, 2020. Bob was born on Nov. 30, 1934, to his parents, Art and Berta Lopez in Greeley, Colo. Bob grew up in the Depression era and went to work to help support his family at an early age. Bob was married twice and had five children, Kenneth, Veronica, Shelly, Tim and Dan. After retiring as a painter from School District 60, Bob continued to work part-time for friends and family as a "go to guy" who could fix anything. He enjoyed socializing and sharing a good laugh. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Art. He is survived by his five children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and Bill; sister, Pearl "Blondie"; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. View-ing, 10 a.m. on July 6, 2020, Angelus Chapel 1102 E. Evans Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
