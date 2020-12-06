1/1
Robert Lyle Berry
Robert Lyle Berry. Early on Thanksgiving morning at Pueblo Life-Care center, Robert Lyle Berry, architect and native son of Pueblo, Colo., broke his earthly bonds and passed from this world peacefully. Bob, as he was known to most, was born Feb. 18, 1925, and graduated from Centennial High School in 1943. He soon thereafter joined his brothers Charlie and Bill in the WWII effort enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corp. After the war, he met his wife Betty Marie and married in 1948. He attended University of Colorado Boulder, received his degree in architectural engineering and worked for Pueblo architect Walter DeMordant before opening his own firm with his partner Don Moore in 1958. He was active with the Pueblo Sertoma club for a number of years and was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, hunting and fishing in many of Colorado's mountain rivers and streams. He was an avid dancer and could often be found on the dance floors of the Fraternal Order of Eagles headquarters and anywhere else he could cut a rug, or sing a song. He is survived by his six loving children, Barbara (Eric) Bye, Nancy (Parker Newby) Berry, James Berry, Becky (Jess) Atencio; and his stepdaughters, Sandy (Bud) May and Christy Johnson. Bob had in his two marriages, 14 grand- children, 11 great-grand- children, and many won- derful friends and family members around him. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Marie; and second wife, Barbara A. Johnson; his parents, Marion Francis and Alida Corrine; his brothers, Charles and Bill; and his stepson, Gary Johnson. Funeral and burial services will be postponed and will be announced at a later date by news and social media. Those who wish to donate to an organization can do so in Bob's name by contacting Posada of Pueblo, a homeless tran- sition shelter, at 719.545.8776. Also the website, https://www.posadapueblo.org. No flowers are being accepted by the family at this time. Cards can be sent to: Becky Atencio, 103 N. Glendale, Pueblo, CO 81001. A warm thank you to all the caregivers at LifeCare who helped keep us in contact with our Dad during these trying times. Unfortunately, we hadn't touched him physically for 8 months.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
