Robert Marion Drake
- passed away at the Rifle State Veterans Home on April 23, 2020, two weeks before his 100th birthday. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., on May 5,1920, to Christopher and Mary Dragovich. He married Claudia Pearl Jones in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, fighting during D-Day on Omaha Beach and at the Battle of the Bulge. After injuries he was with the Stars and Stripes in France as a reporter. After WWII, he joined the Pueblo Fire Department and worked his way up to Fire Chief before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, traveling the world, fishing, and working on houses to rent them. He was a devout Catholic, having grown up as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and School. Robert is survived by his sons, Ronald of Arvada, Colo., and Dennis (Terrie) of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; his grandsons, Ron II, Bradley, Chris and Patrick; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claudia; his brothers, Marion and John; and his sister, Elsie Plutt. Because of stay-at-home restrictions, a private burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. For online condolences see TG McCarthy Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 29, 2020