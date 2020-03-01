|
|
Robert Montoya Sr., 82,
- passed away Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Florence, Colo. His parents, Ernest and Josephine Mon-toya, preceded him in death; along with his daughter, Rachel Mon-toya; and brothers, Ernest Montoya and Frank Montoya. Robert was a veteran serving in the United States Navy stationed in Hawaii. He retired from the CF&I as a machinist. Robert was a talented musician and played the trumpet in various bands throughout his life. Robert was the founder of the Latin Thunder and played with his son, Robert Jr. and his beloved band members until his passing. Robert Sr. is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor; his children, Robert Jr. (Deborah) Montoya, Ron-ald (Lisa) Montoya and Roderick (Yolanda) Mon-toya; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchil-dren; sisters-in-law, Paul-ine Montoya and Susan Montoya; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences, angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020