Robert Ragan
06/05/1935 - 06/30/2020
Robert "Bob" Ragan, 85, June 05, 1935, to June 30, 2020. Born in Burke, S.D., Bob grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and, with his family, founded Ragan Mechanical. He later moved to Howard, Colo., where he truly enjoyed life in the great outdoors. The most important part of his life was family. He enjoyed family time, fishing, tra-veling, and all his Shrine activities, especially sup-porting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Bob was a master plumber, lifetime Mason and Shri-ner. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ragan; brother, Larry (Donna); sister, Sharon (Dave); daughter, Nylene (Richard); sons, Shawn (Vivian) and Scott; stepchildren, Kathleen, Patricia (Rick), Karen (Bill), Tom (Kelly) and Mike (Julie); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Neal (Debbie). To keep everyone safe, a family Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 7, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
