Home

POWERED BY

Robert Sandoval

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sandoval Obituary
Robert James Sandoval,
15, af- fection-ately known to family and friends as "R.J.," was taken from us on Dec. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Savannah; grandpa, Andrew "Grandpa Cowboy" Borden; grandpa, Theodore Sandoval; and great-grandparents, Rubye and Dan Pacheco. He was a student at John Mall High School. He was a very loving, kind and compassionate soul. He had a heart of gold. He would give the shirt off his back, always willing to help others. He enjoyed cam-ping, rapping, boxing, fishing, games, and most of all, hanging out with his friends and family. R.J. leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Theresa (Brian) Salazar; father, Robert James Sandoval Sr.; siblings, Sonja, Randy (Jordan), Jazmyne (Joel), A.J., Izzy and Max; grandparents, Alice San-doval, Cathy and Ro-bert Martinez and Whit-ney and Sonny Salazar; special auntie, Leanna (Tony) Borden; special uncle, Doug (Rea) Borden; his loving girlfriend who is expecting their first child, Jasmine; numerous aunties, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 2 p.m. today at New Hope Ministries of Walsenburg, 108 Kansas Ave. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -