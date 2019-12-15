|
Robert James Sandoval,
- 15, af- fection-ately known to family and friends as "R.J.," was taken from us on Dec. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Savannah; grandpa, Andrew "Grandpa Cowboy" Borden; grandpa, Theodore Sandoval; and great-grandparents, Rubye and Dan Pacheco. He was a student at John Mall High School. He was a very loving, kind and compassionate soul. He had a heart of gold. He would give the shirt off his back, always willing to help others. He enjoyed cam-ping, rapping, boxing, fishing, games, and most of all, hanging out with his friends and family. R.J. leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Theresa (Brian) Salazar; father, Robert James Sandoval Sr.; siblings, Sonja, Randy (Jordan), Jazmyne (Joel), A.J., Izzy and Max; grandparents, Alice San-doval, Cathy and Ro-bert Martinez and Whit-ney and Sonny Salazar; special auntie, Leanna (Tony) Borden; special uncle, Doug (Rea) Borden; his loving girlfriend who is expecting their first child, Jasmine; numerous aunties, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 2 p.m. today at New Hope Ministries of Walsenburg, 108 Kansas Ave. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019