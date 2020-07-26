Robert "Bob" Stephen Twarkins, 64, of Pueblo, Colo., died peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. Bob was born March 19, 1955, in Hartford, Conn. He had a great love of the outdoors and made his home surrounded by the beauty of nature in Colorado, where he pursued his passion as a credible collector of moths and butterflies, eventually assembling a truly impressive collection. Bob could also be found hunting, fishing, tracking and enjoying his favorite musician, John Prine. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Anita Twarkins; and nephew, Ryan. He leaves his three brothers, Michael, William (Martha) and Daniel Twarkins; two sisters, Jean (Brian) Hilleray and Chris (Hank) Doran; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Nathan, Rene, Steve and Kyle, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob will be dearly missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to Pueblo West Funeral Home.



