Robert J. Terrones, 78,
- passed away May 12, 2020. He was born June 7, 1941 in Manzanola, Colo., to the union of Nicolas and Aurora (Gomez) Terrones. Both preceded him in death along with his loving wife, Angelina (Valdez) Terrones; siblings, Paul, Linda and Frank Terrones. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Pueblo Army Depot as a missile inspector. Robert enjoyed gardening and traveling throughout the United States. he visited 47 states. He was a Broncos fan, and enjoyed being with his family, who were his heart. Robert is survived by his children, Kim Terrones, Michelle (Pete) Gomez, Angel (Derrick) Bragg and Bobby (Chris-tina) Terrones; siblings, Lydia Terrones, Della (Al) Kingand Walter (Marie) Terrones; 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends who loved and will miss him. Due to gathering restrictions, private graveside service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020