Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map

Robert Torres

Add a Memory
Robert Torres Obituary
Robert "Bob" Torres,
80, of
Pueblo passed away Oct 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Joe Torres; mother, Grace Torres; siblings, Ray Torres, Bill Torres and Wayne Torres. Survived by his children, Roberta (Steve) Tyree, Tiffany Romero, Natasha Torres, Bobbi Lynn Torres and Andrianna Torres; grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Tess Tyree, Justin Romero, Isabella. Christian and Shjai; siblings, Cecilia (Cres) Padilla, Marcella (Frank) Ramos, Pat (Art) Ramos, Christine Frantal (Wayne), Jim (Carolyn) Torres, Jennie Torres and Charlene Torres. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now