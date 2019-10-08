|
|
Robert "Bob" Torres,
- 80, of
- Pueblo passed away Oct 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Joe Torres; mother, Grace Torres; siblings, Ray Torres, Bill Torres and Wayne Torres. Survived by his children, Roberta (Steve) Tyree, Tiffany Romero, Natasha Torres, Bobbi Lynn Torres and Andrianna Torres; grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Tess Tyree, Justin Romero, Isabella. Christian and Shjai; siblings, Cecilia (Cres) Padilla, Marcella (Frank) Ramos, Pat (Art) Ramos, Christine Frantal (Wayne), Jim (Carolyn) Torres, Jennie Torres and Charlene Torres. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019