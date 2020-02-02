|
- Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvano and Josephine Vigil; siblings, Frailan, Tomas and Onofre "Pete" Vigil. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Esther; son, Robert "Bob" Michael Vigil; grandchildren, Kristi and Bryan (Christina) Vigil; siblings, Margaret Zamarripa and Raymond (Elizabeth) Vigil; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Romero Chapel. Viewing prior to service. Reception will follow service. Interment, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020