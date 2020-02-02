Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313

Robert Vigil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Vigil Obituary
Robert E. Vigil, 86, of
Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Silvano and Josephine Vigil; siblings, Frailan, Tomas and Onofre "Pete" Vigil. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Esther; son, Robert "Bob" Michael Vigil; grandchildren, Kristi and Bryan (Christina) Vigil; siblings, Margaret Zamarripa and Raymond (Elizabeth) Vigil; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral service, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Romero Chapel. Viewing prior to service. Reception will follow service. Interment, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -