Robert W. Jesse, 86,
- passed away in Missouri on March 11, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army from May of 1953 to May of 1956. He was chief of Artillery Service section and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1956. He was a prominent water engineer. He was a division engineer for Irrigation Division 2 (Ark-ansas River) with the State of Colorado from 1974 to 1988; the engineer for the Southeastern Water Conservancy District from 1988 to 1990; the sub-district chief for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from 1990 to 1994; and among other things he developed the winter water storage program. C.J. Kuiper, state engineer, called Robert the "Will Rogers" of water administration. He moved to Missouri in 1994, where he owned and operated a small farm raising registered Limousin cattle. He was active in the St. Clair County Cattlemen's Assoc., worked with the University of Missouri Extension Service and St. Clair County Soil Water District. He was prededed in death by his wife, Shirley; parents and one sister, Anita Jesse. He is survived by his two sons, Jim Jesse and John Jesse; five grandchildren, Tyler, Adam, Christopher, James and Joseph; and four great-grandchildren, Kane, Alex, Hannah and Hunter.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020