Home

POWERED BY

Robert Warren

Add a Memory
Robert Warren In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Happy 73rd Anniversary
10/8/1946
Robert H. Warren
2/21/1928 - 1/28/2010
Shirley J. Warren
12/26/1929 - 6/16/2012
No family could have been more blessed than we were with the best parents ever. We love and miss you more than words
could every say!
Your Family-
Daughter- Patti Martin,
Grandkids- Tina Friedell Shane Beach, Kim Quick,
Son-in-law-
Harvey Beach,
Great Grandkids,
Daughter-
Connie Warren-Beach (3/27/1948 - 12/16/2003)
Son-in-law-
James W. Martin
(5/2/1954 - 7/4/2009)
Family and Friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.