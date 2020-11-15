1/1
Roberta Jean Spencer Santisteven
Roberta Jean Spencer Santisteven, 48, a life- time Pueblo-an, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. She was born June 28, 1972 in Pueblo, Colo. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roger and Robert Valdez; grandparents, Margarito and Nicanora Montoya and Emilio and Stella Valdez. Roberta was a registered nurse at Center of Parkwest. She loved reading, cooking, and playing with her grandchildren who were the apple of her eye. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and Disney, they were her favorite. Roberta was always supporting her children and grandchildren in all their sport- ing events. Also, she supported her husband as he coached the County Hornets. Roberta grad- uated from County High School in 1990, and earned her bachelor's degree at Colorado Mesa College. She leaves behind to cherish her memory loving husband, Eric Santisteven; parents, Robert and Tillie Valdez; children, Nicholas Tanner (Neisha) Spencer, James Clark (Brittany) Spencer and Kortney Nichole (Tyler) Spencer; grandchildren, Sebastian, Lucian, Aurora, Audrey, Jameson; in-laws, Ray and Charlotte Santisteven, Ray (Annette) Santisteven and Greg (Elizabeth) Santisteven; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private family memorial Mass. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
