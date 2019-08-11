|
Roberta Martin, 100, of
- Pueblo, Colo. passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Survived by son, Robert Martin Sr., grandchildren, Rob (Merry) Martin, Mike Martin, and Ken (Jonnie) Martin; great-grandsons, Michael (Morgan), Christopher, Todd, Jesse, Ryan; great-great-grand- children, Michael and Destiny. Preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Martin; daughter, Cheryl Martin; and daughter-in-law, Marcie Martin. Roberta was born in Flagler, Colo., Oct. 14, 1918, to Viola and John Williams. She married Virgil Martin in 1942. Following WW II, she and Virgil moved to Salida where they opened and operated Martin Shoe repair for 35 years. In 1991 Roberta relocated to Pueblo where she became an active member of Bethel and First United Methodist Church. Roberta loved gardening and yardwork and mowed her own lawn until she was 98 years old. Cremation has taken place. At Roberta's request, there will be no funeral services. Memorial donations may be sent in Roberta's name to First United Methodist Church, 310 West 11th St., Pueblo, CO 81003.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019