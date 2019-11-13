|
Robin Ann Ibanez
- entered our world on Sept. 27, 1962, filling it with joy and departed on Nov. 6, 2019, to further explore the secrets of the universe. Beloved mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed bonding with her family, conquering the world (Risk), educating with fancy words (Scrabble) and discovering the wonders of life known and unknown (zoo, Roswell). She now knows what the truth out there is (X-Files) and she will be sorely missed by all her loved ones until we meet again to revel in the mysterious with her.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019