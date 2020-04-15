Home

Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368

Rochelle Rhae Ranson


1935 - 2020
Rochelle Rhae Ranson Obituary
Rochelle Rhae Ranson,
84, slipped away on this blessed day of Easter, April 12, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, she was born Oct. 28, 1935, to the union of Donald and Julia (Craig) Reynolds who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband of 67 years, Jimmie E. Ranson; and son-in-law, Gene Skubal. Shellie worked as a secretary for Pueblo School District 60 and Seabel's Gourmet Shop. In her leisure, she was an avid golfer and loved to gather with her fellow Central Class of 1953. Shellie has always put her family first. She was truly the MVP of the family and was her family's #1 fan. She never missed an opportunity to attend a sporting event to support her husband, children, and grandchildren. Rochelle leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jimmie D. (Martha) Ranson, Cheryl Ranson Skubal, Bradley (Lynn) Ranson, Clay (Mindy) Ranson; grandchildren, Erica (Joey) Cardenas, Ricky Needham, Ben Ranson, Jack Ranson, Michael Ranson and Lauren Ranson; great-grandchildren, Talon Cardenas, Gavyn Cardenas, Iliana Avila; sisters, Donna (Willard) Pearl and Vicki Aragon; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to the Jim Ranson Basketball Scholarship Fund, through Angelus Funeral Home. Private family service has been held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 15, 2020
