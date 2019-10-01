Home

Rodd Pike

Rodd Pike In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Rodd Eugene Pike
7/12/1981 10/1/1996








So many things have changed
Since you have been gone.
Four beautiful children have come along.
We often wonder what your life could have been
How many more family members would have come in.
Your nieces and nephews talk about you a lot
Asking lots of questions about their Uncle Rodd.
So we answer their
questions and we laugh and we cry
And we are all very sad we had to say goodbye.

Until we meet again
Son
Love and Miss you,
Dad, Mom, Russell and Rochelle

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 1, 2019
