IN MEMORIAM

Rodd Eugene Pike

7/12/1981 10/1/1996

















Happy 39th Birthday

To our first born son

Rodd

Another Birthday

in Heaven

You get to spend with God

I remember the first time

I held you

And my heart burst at

the seams

But now all Birthday wishes

Are sent to you through Dreams.

Until we meet again

Dad, Mom, Russell and Rochelle