T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Rodney Price

Rodney Price Obituary
Rodney Price, 57, passed
away March 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Michael Siepker; grandchildren, Brianna, Joseph and Jakob Siepker; sisters, Sandra Poirier, Janine Youssef and Laurel (Jeremy) Suits; and by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Maxine Price. Rodney had a special love for the outdoors and his dogs throughout the years. In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The . A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020
