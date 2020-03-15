|
Rodney Robert Rodriguez,
- 50, passed away, March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pam Solony; granddaughter, Marilyn Solony; grandparents, Jose and Maria Rodriguez, and Ruben and Rebecca Atencio. Survived by his sons, Dustin and Robby Solony; grandchildren, Jeremy, Dalton, Mariah, and Hunter; his loving parents, Sam and Anita Rodriguez; sisters, Samantha (Brian Vialpando) Rodriguez, Roberta (Eric) Pacheco; brothers, Sam, Rick, Mike, and Don Rodriguez; and numerous family members and friends. Rodney will be remembered as a kind and wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make everyone around him smile. He will be greatly missed. At his request there will be no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020