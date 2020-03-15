Home

POWERED BY

Rodney Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Rodriguez Obituary
Rodney Robert Rodriguez,
50, passed away, March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pam Solony; granddaughter, Marilyn Solony; grandparents, Jose and Maria Rodriguez, and Ruben and Rebecca Atencio. Survived by his sons, Dustin and Robby Solony; grandchildren, Jeremy, Dalton, Mariah, and Hunter; his loving parents, Sam and Anita Rodriguez; sisters, Samantha (Brian Vialpando) Rodriguez, Roberta (Eric) Pacheco; brothers, Sam, Rick, Mike, and Don Rodriguez; and numerous family members and friends. Rodney will be remembered as a kind and wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make everyone around him smile. He will be greatly missed. At his request there will be no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -