Rodney White
Rodney Curtis White, 62, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020. He has gone to his final resting place, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Richard R. White Sr. Surviving siblings, Cindi (Rex) Childers, Dick (Lorie) White Jr., Tracy (Duane) Ammeter and Bob White. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and numerous relatives. Memorial service, 11 a.m., Oct. 7, 2020, New Life Bible Church, 2320 S. Prairie Ave. Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, his team of doctors and all of their staff. A special thank you to his neighbor, Robert, for all of the comfort and aid he gave to our brother.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2020.
