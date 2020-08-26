Rodolfo Gutierrez Colunga,
34, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1986, in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and his truck. Most of all he loved his time with his family. Rodolfo leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Biatris Gonzales; children, Rodolofo Jr., Giovanni, Adienna and Ana Isabella Gutierrez; parents, Elias Gutierrez Barajas and Maria Guadalupe Colunga Soria; in-laws, Luis and Martina Gonzales; and many siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, following gathering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolence at www.angleuspueblo.com