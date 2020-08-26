1/1
Rodolfo Gutierrez Colunga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodolfo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodolfo Gutierrez Colunga, 34, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1986, in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and his truck. Most of all he loved his time with his family. Rodolfo leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Biatris Gonzales; children, Rodolofo Jr., Giovanni, Adienna and Ana Isabella Gutierrez; parents, Elias Gutierrez Barajas and Maria Guadalupe Colunga Soria; in-laws, Luis and Martina Gonzales; and many siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, following gathering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolence at www.angleuspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved