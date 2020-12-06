1/1
Roger Alan Castro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Alan Castro passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 27, 1959, to parents Jose (Roger) Castro and Ida M. Castro. Roger will be greatly missed by his mother, Ida; and six brothers and sisters, Stanley R. Castro, Jack E. Castro (Jana), Rae Ann Gonzales, Michael A. Castro (Sherry), Lisa M. Trujillo (Vernon), Karen L. Castro; and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, enjoyed music, old westerns, spending time with his family, and riding his bicycle when he was able. Roger, in his innocent way, touched so many lives. He was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and by everyone he encountered, including neighbors new and old, Loaf N' Jug coffee mates, and his dialysis family. To the caring staff, doctors, and nurses who cared for him throughout the years to his final day, we thank you. Roger will be laid to rest next to his father at Imperial Memorial Gardens at a future date when family and friends can be gathered to celebrate his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved