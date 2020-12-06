Roger Alan Castro passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 27, 1959, to parents Jose (Roger) Castro and Ida M. Castro. Roger will be greatly missed by his mother, Ida; and six brothers and sisters, Stanley R. Castro, Jack E. Castro (Jana), Rae Ann Gonzales, Michael A. Castro (Sherry), Lisa M. Trujillo (Vernon), Karen L. Castro; and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, enjoyed music, old westerns, spending time with his family, and riding his bicycle when he was able. Roger, in his innocent way, touched so many lives. He was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and by everyone he encountered, including neighbors new and old, Loaf N' Jug coffee mates, and his dialysis family. To the caring staff, doctors, and nurses who cared for him throughout the years to his final day, we thank you. Roger will be laid to rest next to his father at Imperial Memorial Gardens at a future date when family and friends can be gathered to celebrate his life.



