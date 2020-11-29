1/
Roger Ellyas
03/23/1939 - 11/22/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Ellyas, 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief bout with cancer. He will be greatly missed. Survived by wife of 60 years, Jean; daughter Karen (Mike) Medina; granddaughters, Chelsea (Matt) Martinez and Kristen Davis (fiance, Eric Martinez); sister, Shirley Wyatt; nieces, their spouses and children. Preceded in death by daughter, Connie Jean Davis; parents, Louie and Hazel Ellyas; brother, Carl Ellyas; and in-laws, Henry and Jean Devoley. Roger was born in Rye, Colo. on March 23, 1939, and graduated from Pueblo County High School. He became a barber where he put himself through college to become a P.E. teacher. He taught at Minnequa Elementary for 30 years. "Coach Ellyas" is still remembered fondly by many students to this day. Granddaughters, Chelsea and Kristen remembered that Grandpa's version of a shortcut was really a scenic route that was always enjoyed by all, and that his witty and sometimes corny humor always kept a smile on their faces. Roger could build, fix and jerry-rig anything. In earlier years, he loved to fish and, of course, always loved his sports, enjoyed cruises and traveling, and took great pride in his lawn. At his request, there will be no viewing. There will be cremation, no services, and no photo for the obit. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved