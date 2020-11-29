Roger Ellyas,
81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief bout with cancer. He will be greatly missed. Survived by wife of 60 years, Jean; daughter Karen (Mike) Medina; granddaughters, Chelsea (Matt) Martinez and Kristen Davis (fiance, Eric Martinez); sister, Shirley Wyatt; nieces, their spouses and children. Preceded in death by daughter, Connie Jean Davis; parents, Louie and Hazel Ellyas; brother, Carl Ellyas; and in-laws, Henry and Jean Devoley. Roger was born in Rye, Colo. on March 23, 1939, and graduated from Pueblo County High School. He became a barber where he put himself through college to become a P.E. teacher. He taught at Minnequa Elementary for 30 years. "Coach Ellyas" is still remembered fondly by many students to this day. Granddaughters, Chelsea and Kristen remembered that Grandpa's version of a shortcut was really a scenic route that was always enjoyed by all, and that his witty and sometimes corny humor always kept a smile on their faces. Roger could build, fix and jerry-rig anything. In earlier years, he loved to fish and, of course, always loved his sports, enjoyed cruises and traveling, and took great pride in his lawn. At his request, there will be no viewing. There will be cremation, no services, and no photo for the obit. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com
.