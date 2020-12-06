Roger Joseph Esquibel, 77, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estevan and Celia Esquibel; daughter, Bernadette; and son-in-law, Aaron. He is survived by his daughters, Claudine, Jenny and Renee; five grandchildren; five great-grand-children; sisters and brother. He worked at the Colorado State Hospital. Viewing, 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, in rotations of 5-person, 15-minute increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with live- stream through Face-book at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo, and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Wednesday.



