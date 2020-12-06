1/1
Roger Esquibel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Joseph Esquibel, 77, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estevan and Celia Esquibel; daughter, Bernadette; and son-in-law, Aaron. He is survived by his daughters, Claudine, Jenny and Renee; five grandchildren; five great-grand-children; sisters and brother. He worked at the Colorado State Hospital. Viewing, 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, in rotations of 5-person, 15-minute increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with live- stream through Face-book at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo, and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Wednesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romero Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved